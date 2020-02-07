Dennis Greene, age 58, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born May 1, 1961, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Hayden Wendell and Sharon Arlene (Crater) Greene.
He was united in marriage to Anna Theresa McLemore on Oct. 24, 1988.
He was a bricklayer and the handiest man to have on a job. Dennis never met a stranger and would go out of his way to meet new people and had a true art of gab.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gail Evans; and two nephews, Justin Gordon and Matthew Roberts.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa of the home; two sons, Maurcus Reaves of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Jeff Greene of Bolivar; a daughter, Jennifer Greene of Greeley, Colorado; one granddaughter, Dadrion Sherrill of Mayfield, Kentucky; four brothers, Glen Greene (Diana) Albuquerque, New Mexico, Joseph Greene (Shelia) Paducah, Kentucky, Kevin Greene (Marion) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Daniel Greene of Walnut Grove; one sister, Teresa Roberts (Paul) Ledbetter, Kentucky; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Pitts Chapel. Following the visitation, a gathering was planned at the Bolivar American Legion on West Broadway. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.