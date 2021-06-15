Dennis Paul Tummons, 70 years, 8 months, 9 days, passed away after suffering many ordeals of surgery, around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021. He was born in Springfield on Sept. 30, 1950, to Vaughn and Golda Highfill Tummons.
He went to Morrisville School. After graduating, his life was mostly being employed at Colonial Bakery, which turned to Sara Lee Bakery, for more than 22 years.
Dennis was a Mason and was a member of Tin Town Missionary Baptist Church. He was saved as a young man, baptized in the Pomme de Terre River by Pastor Chester Viles.
He loved the Lord and knew many chapters of the King James Bible.
He was a very good rifleman. Dennis loved to hunt in Colorado and has several elk heads on his walls.
Dennis is survived by a sister, Peggy Watson; brother Kenneth Tummons and wife Judy; sister-in-law Betty Tummons; a very dear friend and caregiver, Dorothy Routh; three nieces, three nephews, several great-nieces and -nephews, other family and many friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Golda Tummons, and brother Randy Tummons.
Funeral services were Monday, June 14, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Willard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.