Departments battle hay fire

A large-scale effort helped put the brakes on a hay bale fire Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30.
Halfway Volunteer Fire Department chief Jeremy Howe said his department was toned about 2:50 p.m. to a fire in a field near Arrowhead Industries.
“A truck blew a tire on his trailer, and the friction caught the hay on fire,” he said.
Multiple hay bales burned in the fire, sprouting tall flames and sending smoke up into the sky.
Howe said only hay bales burned in the fire. No one was injured, he said.
“We were able to save the truck and trailer,” he said.
Howe said Halfway had three trucks and five responders on scene, with mutual aid from Central Polk County Fire Protection District, which brought two trucks and three responders, Prairie Grove Fire Protection District, which brought three trucks and 25 responders, and Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, which sent two trucks and three responders.
“We used roughly 10,000 gallons of water,” Howe said. “We also had two tractors and also had two (Missouri State) Highway patrolmen helping with traffic.”
