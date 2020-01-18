Details emerge on city settlement

The terms of the City of Bolivar's settlement with a former police officer have been released, showing a payout to the former employee.
According to a document provided to the BH-FP Tuesday afternoon by city attorney Don Brown in response to a Sunshine request, Chris Covert received $250,000, “some of which is attributed to allegations of personal injury and sickness damages.”
The document says City of Bolivar leaders and staff “expressly deny any liability … related to allegations of discrimination, retaliation, and/or a pattern of conduct associated with such claims.”
Covert signed the document Monday, Dec. 23, while City Administrator Tracy Slagle signed it Thursday, Dec. 26.
Slagle previously told the BH-FP via email “the matter is resolved,” but declined to share settlement information because of a non-disclosure agreement.
The civil lawsuit, filed by Covert against the city, was dismissed last week in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Associate Circuit Judge David C. Replogle filed an order for dismissal with prejudice on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the civil case — which alleged employment discrimination and retaliation — filed by Covert.
The document said the parties have “agreed to a stipulation for dismissal.”
Covert — a police corporal who resigned from employment on Nov. 15, 2018 — contended the city discriminated against him because he suffers from “a handicap of sleep apnea borderline narcolepsy,” according to previous coverage.
The civil petition said Covert told his supervisors about his conditions, “sought reasonable accommodations” from the police department and performed “all functions, duties and responsibilities required of his position.”
The petition took issue with a failed performance evaluation Covert received on July 9, 2018.
The city used “an improper and incorrect grading scale in the evaluation form to create a failed performance evaluation” and included Covert’s sleep apnea and borderline narcolepsy as reasons for his poor ratings, the petition said.
The petition said the evaluation also violated several police department standard operating guidelines.
Covert — who the petition says was placed “under scrutiny of an internal affairs investigation” and was given notice of limited duty — had voiced opposition to his conditions “being held against him by administration.”
The petition said he also spoke out against “discriminatory conduct toward a fellow employee with a handicap/disability,” which the petition says led to the retaliation of the poor performance evaluation.
Covert suffered monetary damage, physical pain, anguish and distress, the petition said, and asked for back pay from the time of the alleged discrimination, wage increases and reimbursement of any lost fringe benefits, social security contributions, front pay and all other monetary compensation, as well as attorney’s fees, costs and “all other relief afforded.”
Jay Kirksey, Covert’s attorney, did not respond to requests for comment. The document provided by Brown does not include details on Kirksey’s portion of the $250,000 settlement.
