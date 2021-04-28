Dickson resigns as EM director

Polk County commissioners are searching for the county’s next director of emergency management after Robert Dickson, who has worked for the county in several roles for more than 12 years, announced his resignation from the position earlier this month.
Dickson told the BH-FP he’s taken a job with a telecommunications service provider in Springfield.
His last day was Friday, April 23.
“It feels kind of sad to leave,” he said Friday, “but I feel like I’m leaving people better prepared for emergencies.”
Dickson said he initially worked as a trainer with the county’s Community Emergency Response Team program, then took a job as the county’s assistant emergency management director before leading the department in 2012.
CERT is now sponsored by the City of Bolivar.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the position’s primary responsibilities are to coordinate resources for disasters, develop local emergency plans and figure out the response to disasters.
Presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock told the BH-FP the county is now accepting applications for the position, which has operated out of the Polk County E-911 Dispatch center but will now likely move to county property.
A Monday, April 12, vote by the dispatch board expelled the county office from the center.
Dispatch director Sarah Newell said the motion gave the county 90 days to vacate the center after it appointed its next emergency management director.
According to the minutes from the board’s meeting, Ken Witt made a motion to “discontinue the current housing arrangement with Polk County Emergency Management 90 days after the new appointment.”
Clay Meyer seconded and the motion passed unanimously with Rick Davis abstaining.
The board includes chair Steve Bruce, Jeff Miller, Brent Watkins, Meyer, Davis and Susan Sparks.
Dickson worked part-time for the dispatch center in exchange for the county’s rent for his office there.
Newell said the center is now looking at contracting with an IT firm to handle work previously done by Dickson.
According to the minutes, Pearson-Kelly Technology of Springfield quoted its managed service as $3,181 per month.
Newell said some of the board’s concerns about Dickson’s successor included security of the dispatch center, which is in the basement of the Windstream building on South Lillian Avenue.
“Part of the discussion the board had is, when it comes to who would take that position, we can’t just have anybody down there,” she said. “That somebody would need to be vetted and have clearances.”
She added, depending on who gets the job, the board may be willing to reconsider.
“I don’t know if it’s an option to revisit that at that time, depending on who that person is,” she said.
Hancock, however, said he felt the county should just make a permanent move. The basement of the county-owned Village Boutique building on the south side of the square is about to open up, he said, and the emergency management office could move there, along with all of its equipment.
“It’s my opinion that we should just take it all,” he said.
Sheriff Danny Morrison agreed. The sheriff’s office and Polk County Jail are just steps away, he pointed out.
“You won't be at the mercy of somebody voting you out,” he said.
Hancock said the county will miss Dickson.
“You did a lot of good work,” he said, referring to Dickson.
According to the county’s 2020 financial statement, the department received about $60,000 from the county’s general fund. As a full time employee, Dickson’s gross pay that year was around $33,740.
Hancock said the commission hasn’t determined if the county’s next emergency management director will be a full-time or part-time employee. The position could also be contracted out, he said.
“We’re not sure at this point,” he said.
Future funding for the department will depend first on that determination, he said.
“As far as this year goes, it’s budgeted for full time because we didn’t know Robert was going to resign,” he said.
According to Dickson’s letter of resignation, provided to the BH-FP by county clerk Bobbi Lear, he felt it was time to “move on to another adventure.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation,” he wrote. “My time at Polk County Emergency Management has been wonderful.”
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Dickson was on scene for multiple weather emergencies throughout his tenure, including a series of storms in recent years that saw the county withstand multiple tornados.
Dickson said he’ll continue to live in Bolivar and serve as chief of the Central Polk County Fire Protection District.
He’s known locally both for owning Bitey McTinyhands, a 10 1/2-foot-tall and 800-pound steel T-Rex, and for the annual Christmas lights display he constructs in his front yard.
He said he actually just purchased a new component to the display.
“We’ve got a lot planned,” he said.
