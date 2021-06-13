Dish it up

Get your pie recipes ready. A tasty tradition is set to return this summer.
The Polk County Fair Association announced earlier this year that the Polk County Fair is on the books for 2021 after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. And with its return, the Polk County Fair Pie Contest will once again see local pastry chefs face off.
Dates for the fair will be Thursday through Saturday, June 17-19, at the fairgrounds off Rt. T west of Bolivar.
According to a news release, pie contest entries must be delivered to the fairgrounds between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
The contest is open to Polk County residents of all ages, the release added. Entry is free but limited to one pie per person per category. Categories include nut/fruit pies, custard/pudding/cream pies and cobblers.
Pie crusts and filling must be made from scratch, according to contest rules. Graham cracker, cookie crust, etc. is permissible if prepared by the exhibitor.
Recipes must accompany the pie, and pies or cobblers must be baked in 8- or 9-inch dishes, the rules add. Disposable pans are encouraged.
Judging, which will not be open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the youth building. Cash prizes will be awarded for all entries, the rules state. Additional prizes will go to the top three entries in each category. The grand prize winner will receive an award valued between $75 and $100.
Judging criteria will be based on appearance, crust, filling and overall taste.
A pie auction will take place during the fair’s appreciation dinner, the rules add. All other pies will be sold by the slice. Proceeds will go to the fair association.
For more information or to preregister, call Miki Dahlberg at 399-4195.
Also at the fair
According to a news release, events set for Thursday include horse, sheep, dairy and dog shows. Events for Friday are the Rooster Crowing Contest, poultry, rabbit and goat shows, along with the 4-H/FFA Youth Super Farmer Contest. Saturday events include the swine and beef show, kids games and activities, pie contest, Junior Livestock Auction and the traditional pig scramble.
The Fair Board Community Dinner will be on Saturday, along with the free tractor pull.
“The community is encouraged to come out and support our youth,” the association said via the release.
The Polk County Fair Grounds and Youth Building are available for the community to rent on a reservation basis, the release added. For more information, contact Bill Bob Kallenbach at 326-9714 or the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916.
