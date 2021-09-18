Southwest Baptist University kicked off the Fall 2021 semester with a new degree program offering — cybersecurity management.
The program “brings conceptual and administrative coursework in cybersecurity together with the business discipline of management,” the university said via a news release.
“As demand for cybersecurity has grown faster than the number of trained practitioners, the demand for technically trained managers also has grown faster than the number of trained practitioners,” Jim Cain, SBU professor of cybersecurity and computer science, said in the release.
The degree will prepare students for an entry-level cybersecurity job with the preparation to advance into the management of cybersecurity, the release added.
“In the Business Division, we are proud to continue to offer innovative, market-driven degree programs in partnership with academic areas from across SBU,” Nathan Wright, SBU business division head and associate professor, said in the release. “The cybersecurity management degree will provide students with an interest in the growing field of cybersecurity to pair coursework in computing with coursework in business to equip them to be servant-leaders in their field.”
The release stated SBU’s cybersecurity management degree “focuses on conceptual and administrative concepts in the field of cybersecurity without developing into a full major in software engineering.”
It covers necessary cyber information, the release stated, while also including all management content needed for a career manager.
“In addition, it is immersed in the ideas of free enterprise, which is a foundational focus for all of SBU’s business programs,” the release added.
Cybersecurity management includes all of the management coursework of SBU’s Bachelor of Science in management, in addition to all of the prerequisite coursework necessary to pursue an MBA at SBU.
“News stories every day show the distinct need to have Christian leaders in the field of cybersecurity,” Wright said. “I am thankful to Dr. Cain and the computing area for partnering with us to offer this new degree opportunity for our students.”
For more information about the cybersecurity management degree, visit sbuniv.edu/academics/programs/cybersecurity-management.php or contact Wright at 328-1753 or nwright@SBUniv.edu.
