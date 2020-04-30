Dog killed in Aldrich area fire

A home in the Aldrich area was destroyed by fire Thursday morning, April 23.
While no injuries were reported, Walnut Grove Fire Protection District Chief Dwain Bourke told the BH-FP a dog died in the fire.
Bourke said the home, which is on South 65th Road in Polk County, was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
He said the department was called to the scene after the homeowner, who had just gotten out of bed, noticed the fire around 7:30 a.m.
“The owner had stated he had got up to go milk cows,” Bourke said. “His wife got up and saw the fire on a wall at that point in time.”
Upon arrival, Bourke said, firefighters found flames through the roof on the home’s northeast corner.
“It was spreading pretty rapidly through the attic area,” he said. “We went to work on it.”
Crews from Dunnegan Rural Fire Department and Morrisville and Central Polk County fire protection districts responded in mutual aid, he said.
Bourke said firefighters were able to stop the blaze near the home’s midpoint, but the basement then caught fire, making it too dangerous to continue sending men inside the home.
“That gave us trouble,” he said.
Bourke said the American Red Cross was notified to help the family and that an insurance representative was on scene.
Firefighters were able to leave the scene at 11:30 a.m., he said.
“We were there for quite a while,” he said.
Due to the damage, he said, investigators weren’t able to tell what started the fire, but they believe it may have been started due to an electrical short at the breaker, which is on the home’s northeast side.
