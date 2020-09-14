George Wilson recently completed his Eagle Scout project with the help of Boy Scout Troop 376. The scouts constructed six wooden donation boxes for Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries. The boxes provide a secure spot to collect, transport and store the donations that support its ministries. Pictured are Wilson, at center, and members of the troop.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.