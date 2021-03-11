As the president of Exodus Ministry, I see most of the ladies come to the program after incarceration to build a new life and learn how to become contributing members of society. However, some never let go of their “doing time” mentality. They follow the rules and work through each of our four seasons designed to help them transition into independent living. Yet some basically devote their full attention to only doing the bare minimum until graduation without releasing the lifestyle and mindsets that led to their imprisonment.
I wish I could say this is unique to this specific ministry, but it’s not.
Our society has a lot of employees trudging through each day for no other reason except the paycheck at the end of the week, volunteers or church members that show up when they absolutely must, and students who do the assignments for the grade instead of learning to learn. Lots of Christian folks seem to have a primary goal of making it through each day, “doing time” in self-made prisons while they’re here on earth.
But if we could sit down together over a hot beverage at The Well or at Brenda’s Café, I’d ask you this: What if there’s more? Why not exist to grow and thrive instead of hiding in our bunkers and moving about in survival mode? Couldn’t we tune our hearts for things of eternal value instead of focusing our eyes on temporary gains? What if we could understand that most of our limits in this life are self-imposed?
Perhaps then, Bolivar could become a place of abundance where people intentionally live every day as if it were their last, like they had a statement to make. People who view every situation as a valuable tool to shape them into better human beings. Why can’t our community be the place where people come to find healing, a place where different denominations sought unity in faith and were devoted to helping each other? People who form relationships with others based upon common interests and the quality of character instead of social class, church affiliation or skin color.
Go ahead. Call me a dreamer. But first, look at John 10:10, which says, “the thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (NIV)
There’s more to life than apathetic existence where we just take up space, or do our time until we die. We can be vessels of light, bearers of love and peace, mentors for the young, and advocates for the less fortunate or disenfranchised.
I know the country is in turmoil. My head isn’t buried in the sand. But we, the people, can live abundantly because of what we carry inside regardless of our external circumstances. Isn’t that the world we want to pass on to future generations? A life of abundant joy and hope?
It starts right here. In Bolivar. In Polk County. In Missouri.
It starts with you and me.
