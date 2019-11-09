What does one say about a person like Sue Roweton?
There are so many adjectives that describe someone like Sue — kind, creative, compassionate, loyal, devoted, fun, energetic, smart. Or, in other words, just all around one very special person to have in your life.
Since I met her in 1988, Sue has always been, and will always be, someone that I am so thankful to have had the privilege to work with, play with and just live life with as a friend.
She always had a way of making people feel comfortable, and you always knew she was interested in what you had to say. If she wasn’t, you sure would never know it.
And it didn’t matter if you talked to her every day or went for weeks, even months without talking, you always knew she was the kind of person you would be right back in sync with after the first hello.
Sue came to work at the Bolivar Herald-Free Press fresh out of MU, getting ready to marry Kelly Roweton and start their life together. Sue joined the staff as a fellow advertising representative (later becoming advertising manager) and she and I split up the client list and hit the streets, selling local businesses ads in the paper.
She was a tiny little red head that already “looked like a Roweton,” and that little red head was a treasure trove of ideas and knowledge. You cannot imagine how shocked I was when the girl would recite Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven” word for word. And trust me, you didn’t want to take her on in a game of Trivial Pursuit unless you wanted to suffer a real “butt whipping.” How could anyone have that much information stored in that little head?
And even though she was extremely smart, she never made me feel like I was beneath her. We were co-workers, friends and sometimes partners in crime, and she was never someone that let ego come between her and the people that she was living life with. Our boss at the time, Dave Berry, might tell you otherwise, but we worked pretty hard but managed to always have some fun, pretty much every day.
She was always so willing to share her creative skills, and those skills were many. She used them to make life easier in some respects. She used them to make beautiful memories and keepsakes, and she used them to make her world a better and more fun place to be. Because of her, my kids and grandkids have many scrapbooks to cherish. That was just one of the many things she taught me how to do.
As a co-worker, Sue had a way of encouraging those around her to do better, to work harder and reach for that next step up — yet always know that you don’t have to take yourself too seriously in order to achieve your goals.
She could sell advertising as well or better than most, and some days that would include making calls with some baby spit on her shoulder, because there wasn’t anything more important than her family and, if that meant making sure her little ones were fed and burped before she headed off to work, then so be it.
As a friend, Sue always listened, always offered her advice and that went with a hug. Whether you took her advice or not, you were still her friend and important to her.
Sue was loved by many, and there is a good reason for that — because she loved with her whole heart.
I have shed many tears this past week thinking about Sue and the time we had together, and I know there have been so many others doing the same thing.
I could be wrong, which I often am, but I think Sue would be the first to say, ”Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”
I don’t remember who that quote is from, but, I can promise you, Sue could have told you because she could rattle off more quotes and who said them than anyone I have ever met.
Going back to the beginning of this column: What does one say about someone like Sue Roweton? You are loved, and you are missed.
