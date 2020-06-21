“And they continued steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers … Now all who believed were together, and had all things in common, and sold their possessions and goods, and divided them among all, as anyone had need. So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.” — Acts 2:42-47 NKJV
The early New Testament Church understood the benefits of community. They spent time together each day in the temple, breaking bread, and meeting each other’s needs. The fuel for the early church was the power of the Holy Spirit and a focus on unity. And the result was a healthy church that grew exponentially every day.
Our Lord’s intention is never solo Christianity. The “Lone Ranger” mentality has never fit with God’s plan for the church; and even the Lone Ranger had Tonto as his companion.
Solomon stated, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9 NKJV)
The writer of Hebrews states, “And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another …” (Hebrews 10:25 NLT)
We need the mutual encouragement we offer to each other from meeting together!
As indicated in a previous column, I love cycling. In road biking, you quickly discover the benefit of riding in a group, close together. You may have observed this in the Tour de France or other types of racing.
As part of the peloton, or pack, a rider enjoys the benefit of “drafting.” This is when a group of cyclists rides in a close line, one behind the other, taking turns riding up front (pulling) before peeling off and latching onto the back. When you draft like this, or tuck in close behind another rider, you expend less energy and have up to 27% less wind resistance.
Exploratorium Senior Scientist Paul Doherty explains it like this: "The bicyclist … produces a turbulent wake behind himself … a low pressure area behind the bicyclist and an area of wind that moves along with the bicyclist. If you’re following a bicyclist … you can gain an advantage. The low pressure moves you forward and the eddies push you forward."
Group riding offers some obvious benefits: mutual encouragement, riding faster and farther, safety and protection, muscular growth and development.
We gain similar spiritual benefits of “riding together” in our Christian life.
You need other people, and those people need you. You need your church, and your church needs you.
For the sake of your personal spiritual development, don’t ride alone!
From my heart to yours …
Hutson L. Goza is the pastor of Bolivar First Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.