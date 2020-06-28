No one wants to be a doormat. What function have doormats? They just lie there and collect dirt.
Bridges, on the other hand, allow one to cross from one place to another. They span a distance, perhaps over waters or over deep chasms.
What does it look like to be a human bridge? Peacemakers are bridges. Those who work to effect reconciliation are bridges. Those who encourage, inspire, validate others regardless of ethnicity, social or economic status, age or gender, political persuasion, education or the lack of it — all are human bridges.
Those who love their neighbors as well as their enemies are human bridges. They have a love that is not based on emotion; it’s called agape love, the love that seeks the good of the other person, whether they are liked or not.
The atrocities we have been experiencing and still do experience would not occur if we each were human bridges.
Do we have to become a doormat, having people wipe their feet on us to be a bridge? Absolutely not!
Will it cost us? Yes! It will cost time, energy, prayers and sometimes money.
Is it worth it? Yes! Are there perks? Yes! Among other things, the joy of knowing we have made a difference.
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
