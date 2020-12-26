As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Polk County received a dose of hope Tuesday, Dec. 22. Pictured here, critical care nurse Ashton Breesawitz, RN, is the first health care employee to receive the Moderna vaccine at Citizens Memorial Hospital. According to CMH, she has worked in the hospital’s ICU for more than four years, and she and the ICU team have been taking care of COVID-19 patients for the last several months. “She was ready to get vaccinated, so she can protect her family, her community and the people she loves,” the hospital said via social media Tuesday. CMH said it began vaccinating frontline staff Tuesday in the ICU and ER and will continue to administer the vaccine over the next two weeks to hospital, clinic and long-term care staff and residents.
