Downtown Bolivar burns

Dark smoke billowed through Bolivar’s downtown district Friday morning, Dec. 20, as firefighters bolted into action to battle a large, fast moving fire that destroyed several connected storefronts along East Broadway Street.
Bystanders huddled together and filmed on their cell phones as bright yellow flames leapt from the front door and windows of Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair.
Inside, loud pops could be heard from the sidewalk across the street.
The business’s owner, John Elliott, had called 911, according to a release from the City of Bolivar.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said the call came in around 9 a.m.
He arrived to find heavy smoke emitting from the storefront.
“It started on the west wall of his shop, and then it got up into the ceiling,” Watkins said.
The chief said the department's ladder truck had been undergoing required annual testing in Springfield when the blaze broke out, delaying its response.
“It was scheduled to come back this afternoon,” he said. “Otherwise, it would have been right on scene from the start.”
Staff from Fire Master, the firm responsible for testing the truck, immediately got in and drove it to Bolivar, he said.
On the scene, Elliott told bystanders he’d been at his sewing machine when he first heard a noise. Upon turning around, he said he saw flames. Smoke quickly filled the business, he said, and he ran outside.
Elliott wasn’t injured, he told first responders. Watkins confirmed there were no reported injuries in the blaze.
Nearby businesses — including the Miles for Smiles dental clinic and the Citizens Memorial Hospital Administrative Center — were evacuated, according to the release.
Smoke first, then flames, gradually spread to adjoining storefronts, including Sling N Stones ministry. Smoke emerged as far west as the dentist office on the corner of the block, and firefighters rushed in and out of that building.
A full assessment of which businesses were damaged wasn’t available by press time Friday, but Watkins said every business along the block saw at least smoke damage.
“The biggest thing we dealt with was that over the years, many of these buildings have had multiple roofs, attics and ceilings,” Watkins said. “So, trying to gain access to the fire through them was a challenge.”
Standing across the street with tears in his eyes, Sling N Stones pastor Tom Johnson recalled that upon hearing the news the ministry’s location had burned, he immediately began praying.
“We were close to capacity anyways,” he said. “We needed a bigger place, but this ain't the way I wanted it to happen.”
The church had called the storefront home for a little over a year, he said.
“My wife called,” he said, recalling a phone conversation the morning of the fire. “By then, I knew (about the fire) and I’d been worshipping. I said, ‘It's going to be all right.’ She said, ‘I’m trying to tell you the church is on fire.’ I said, ‘I know. It’s all right. God’s going to get us through it.’”
Johnson said he’d been listening to a song called, “Nothing can stop an unstoppable God,” and over the phone, he tried to relay that point to his wife.
“God will put us in a better place,” he said. “He always does.”
Johnson said the organization’s losses include electronics equipment, furniture and a set of Alcoholics Anonymous books.
Sling N Stones had planned to host a Christmas dinner at the church Saturday, Dec. 21, he said. It’s now scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church.
“We’ve had a huge outpouring of support,” Johnson said.
Firefighters worked to remove the metal trim and awnings from several buildings on the block, spraying water inside. By noon, the crowds had mostly dispersed, and the blaze appeared to have been mostly extinguished.
However, crews continued to work the scene into the afternoon, and an entire city block from Springfield to Market Avenue remained closed through the initial cleanup. The street had reopened by Friday afternoon, Watkins said.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded in mutual aid, including Central Polk County, Morrisville and Pleasant Hope fire protection districts and Halfway, Humansville, Prairie Grove and Dunnegan fire departments. The Bolivar Police Department, Citizens Memorial Hospital EMS and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety also responded.
“This was all hands on deck,” Watkins said. “Pretty much the entire county was here, and I can’t thank everyone enough, from our brother and sister organizations, to our community for their support, because this was one of those fires that you pray never happens.”
Find more coverage of the fire and its aftermath — including additional photos — online at BolivarMoNews.com and in future issues of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.