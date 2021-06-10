On the heels of a season debut last month in unseasonably cool conditions, the Kentucky Drag Boat Association is set to return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday and Sunday for the KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas.
According to a speedway news release, action is scheduled in both Pro and Sportsman divisions starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, as drivers compete for a guaranteed $30,000 purse. Both days of the event will find television cameras rolling for later airing on both MAVTV Motorsports Network and CBS Sports.
Spectators purchasing tickets for the Saturday portion of the Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas will gain free entry into Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series action on the Lucas Oil Speedway dirt track, the release added.
The release noted the KDBA opened its season in mid-May on Lake Lucas with the KDBA Spring Shootout. Winners included Eddie Campbell (Top Eliminator), (Bill Miles) Modified Eliminator, Matt Schweiker (Stock Eliminator), Marty Logan (Top Alcohol Hydro), Robert Leas (Pro Outlaw), Shelby Ebert-Spring (Pro Mod), Tyler Salsman (Quick Eliminator), Daryl Busby (Pro Eliminator), Andrew Chandler (Pro Comp Flat) and Jimmy Schultz (Personal Watercraft).
KDBA President Barry Salsman said there were 87 boats in attendance at the Spring Shootout, and he's estimating around 100 coming to Lake Lucas this weekend.
"We're happy with everything going on," Salsman said, via the release, of the four-event KDBA affiliation with Lake Lucas in 2021. "We'd like to grow the numbers, but we're trying to improve on a few things and do the best we can."
For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, including registration details, visit KDBA.net.
Saturday’s tentative event schedule is as follows:
7 a.m. — Registration opens
8 a.m. — Spectator gates open
9 a.m. — Round 1 qualifying Sportsman session
10:30 a.m. — Round 1 qualifying Pro session
12:30 p.m. — Round 2 qualifying Sportsman session
2 p.m. — Round 2 qualifying Pro session
Sunday’s tentative event schedule is as follows:
8 a.m. - Spectator gates open
9 a.m. - Eliminations begin
On the dirt
According to the release, Saturday night on the dirt track will see the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and KTTS present the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Midseason Championship. Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
Find a special coupon on Page 12A of the Wednesday, June 9, issue of the BH-FP.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be featured, running a 25-lap, $750-to-win feature. In addition, the release said Lucas Oil Speedway and Dallas County Speedway will combine to pay a $250 USRA Stock Cars bonus to any driver who can win both Friday night at Dallas County Speedway in Urbana and at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.