Dream in progress

The Polk County Humane Society’s plan to expand to help manage the inflow of animals is still yet to be realized, while more pressing needs have taken priority, shelter manager Lindy Stubbs said Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Last summer, a $12,000 donation as part of a local veteran’s will helped kickstart a campaign that aims to give the shelter’s staff and animals more space by adding a separate intake and isolation area.
John Krumanocker, Humansville, donated the initial sum of money as part of his will after a life “of patriotism combined with a love for dogs,” according to a PCHS news release. PCHS staff did not personally know Krumanocker.
The project could cost $50,000, according to the release, and Stubbs said at the time PCHS would need more donations to reach its goal.
The manager said Tuesday the organization’s dream project was still in the works but had taken a partial backseat to more pressing needs.
“We’re still working on the expansion, but we also still need to run the shelter daily,” she said. “That’s a huge cost that not everyone may realize what goes into this place.”
Stubbs said the organization has had to, at times, pull from the Krumanocker donation, which didn’t specify a purpose, to fund daily operational expenses.
“Yeah, I want to expand, but we've also got to cover those operating costs, and sometimes it’s a struggle to just do that. Without his donation, we might have been that much in the hole.”
Stubbs said the organization has now replaced the funds it had drawn from the donation account.
An upcoming project will also need to be completed before the expansion project can return to the forefront, though, Stubbs said.
The shelter’s kennel floors have become worn in some areas, and a large crack that runs across the room traps fecal matter and other waste, she said. While the issue is serious, it didn’t stop the shelter from recently passing its annual state inspection, she said.
The organization will need to raise funds for the project.
“We’re still wanting to fix the kennels,” she said. “That’s one of our big projects. The board asked me to get quotes and that’s a huge step in the right direction, because if you have a goal, people will step up if you set a specific number.”
Several factors have aligned to help the shelter in other ways, though, she said. The organization has a partnership with PetSmart to adopt out cats and, as part of the partnership, will receive a $5,000 donation for adopting 250 cats out of the Springfield store.
Stubbs said the sum is about $3,000 more than shelter staff believed they would receive and is slated for its operational expenses.
The shelter is also set to receive a donation of chain link fencing, which Stubbs said it will use to build a 60-foot-by-60-foot play area so visitors can get to know the animals.
“We’d build it away from the building, so people can meet and greet animals somewhere that isn’t loud with all the barking from the kennels,” she said. “If you try to bring people just outside with all the other dogs barking, it feels like you’re in a kennel. It can be too much. It’s distracting for the dog, and you can’t bond.”
There are ups and downs, Stubbs said. Where some projects have stalled, others are taking shape to help the shelter make things better for the county’s homeless animals.
“Sometimes, it just feels like we’re trying to carry the world,” she said.
