DRFD ends agreement with Fair Play

Fair Play residents were told they may have to foot the bill for their own fire protection services after Dunnegan Rural Fire Department terminated its agreement with the city earlier last month.
According to a letter from the district to Fair Play residents, DRFD said it would still respond to all 911 calls in the city but would bill the property owner as a non-member under state statute 320.302
The statute allows departments “responding to emergencies of nonmembers or nonsubscribers” to charge fees.
According to the letter, those who aren’t members could be billed $100 when the department responds to a fire at their property, and $500 “for each hour or a proportionate sum for each quarter hour spent in combating a fire or emergency.”
However, Fair Play residents can become members of DRFD.
Memberships are $50 annually, DRFD said. They can be sent to PO Box 3, Fair Play MO 65649.
DRFD board president James Caldwell said in a news release the department originally had an agreement with the city of Fair Play’s fire district to store a firetruck in a Fair Play parking bay in exchange for fire protection services.
The city and fire department sought to renegotiate this agreement starting last year but reached an impasse, Caldwell said in the release.
“Dunnegan agreed to provide services to the city in exchange for a place to store a fire engine,” Caldwell said in the release. “The new lease agreement proposed by the city was not fair to our dues paying members.”
Fair Play mayor David Vincent said Wednesday, June 3, the disagreement between the city and the department dates back to what he considered an unreasonable request.
According to correspondence between the city and fire department, which Vincent said dated back to mid-2019, the city sent a proposal to the fire department as part of its annual lease agreement.
The terms dictate what kind of firefighting equipment the department would store in the city’s station, he said.
“This is how we make sure there’s enough to protect the town,” Vincent said.
According to figures supplied by the mayor, in 2019 the department responded to 10 medical calls, five service calls, two cover fires and one structure fire in the city. It also assisted with five helicopter landings.
Vincent said the department’s response to the proposal, received in July 2019, requested an $8,000 annual sum from the city.
Caldwell told the BH-FP he couldn’t speak to past actions by the board, which elected all new members in February.
The city couldn’t afford the request and also may not have been legally allowed to share its tax revenue that way, Vincent said.
“I told them we couldn't do that,” he said.
A second response from the fire department, sent nearly a year later in March 2020, details a new set of requests, including a “fire truck that meets NFPA 1901 Chapter 3 requirements for (the department’s) use in the fire protection district.”
That request, too, wasn’t acceptable, Vincent said.
He said the city owns two fire trucks, including one that meets the standards. However, Vincent said he believes those need to remain the city’s property.
When the Fair Play fire department became inactive in 2006 due to a lack of able volunteers, he said, the city retained those things in case it was ever able to start again.
A city fire services sales tax generates about $12,000 annually, Vincent said. The cost of maintaining and insuring both the trucks and the climate-controlled bay that stores both the vehicles costs about $9,000 annually, he estimated.
Those funds have been kept in a bank account, he said.
“If we’re ever able to have a fire department again, they’ll need a truck and some funding to start strong,” he said. “It’s hard to start a volunteer fire department. It’s hard if you don’t have any vehicles or funding.”
Vincent said that left the city with no choice but to refuse DRFD’s second response, too. He stressed the city hasn’t made any decisions without advice from an attorney.
Caldwell said in the release he’d asked city representatives to attend a work session Tuesday, May 12, several days after the department shared the letter on Facebook, but they instead went to a Central Polk County Fire Protection District board meeting that night.
The president supplied minutes from the meeting showing Vincent and others from Fair Play in attendance.
Vincent said after the city wasn’t able to reach an agreement with the department, it began negotiations with the CPCFPD district for fire service in the city. Negotiations are going well, he said.
CPCFPD chief Robert Dickson confirmed the department had been in conversations with the city but said he couldn’t comment further.
“What’s important is that at no time have the people of Fair Play been without fire protection,” Vincent said. “My phone has been ringing constantly with people concerned that if they call 911, no one is going to come. That’s not true.”
Find the correspondence between the city and department, along with the letter the department sent to Fair Play residents, online at BolivarMoNews.com.
City welcomes police chief
James Lee Pyle has recently been hired to replace Fair Play Police Chief Ricky Gooding, city clerk Donna Johnson told the BH-FP Tuesday, June 16.
The city’s board of aldermen unanimously accepted Gooding’s resignation at its May 11 meeting.
Johnson said the city would not release Gooding’s letter of resignation.
“The request for records regarding personnel are closed records as per the Missouri Sunshine Law, Chapter 610.021 sections (3) and (13) and the City will not be providing those,” Johnson said in an email.
