The County Line Cruisers car club will hold a fish fry fundraiser and cruise-in car show to benefit the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Fair Play.
The event will be across from the Dollar General on Mo. 32.
The cruise-in car show is scheduled for 3 to 10 p.m., and the fish fry is at 5.
The Las Vegas band Double-Wide will perform.
Admission is free, and fried fish is sold by donation.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
