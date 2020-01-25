Driving caution

When the temperature plummets below 32 degrees and the clouds open up, Fair Play R-2 superintendent Renee Sagaser is rightfully cautious.
Several years back, Sagaser said the district’s afternoon bus routes were besieged by an unpredicted light covering of ice. Two drivers had to park their buses and school staff drove the remainder of students and employees home with four-wheel-drive vehicles straddling the shoulder of the road.
“I promised God if everyone got home safely, I would never risk ice again,” Sagaser said. “Buses are made for snow, they are not made for ice.”
It’s stories like those that drive caution into the minds of local superintendents, who unanimously told the BH-FP they work to make the determination on whether to call off school as early as possible.
The process can be nerve wracking, Humansville superintendent Tammy Erwin said.
“Winter weather is the cause of many sleepless nights for superintendents,” Erwin said.
Sagaser agreed.
“Snow and ice are not a superintendent’s friend,” she said. “We are guaranteed to make 50% of the patrons angry, either way we go.”
The process starts, often, the day before, Marion C. Early superintendent Josh Angel said. Advanced forecasts can tell school officials whether conditions are expected to improve, he said, and earlier notification means parents and caregivers have more time to make arrangements.
“Each inclement weather day is different,” Angel said. “There are times when the call can be made the night before knowing the road conditions will not improve overnight. We try to make the call as soon as possible so parents can make childcare arrangements.”
Angel’s response is echoed across the county. In Humansville, Erwin said while she’d prefer not to make a decision based on forecasts alone, it’s sometimes necessary to give parents an early enough warning. The district’s transportation contractors generally help make the call, she said.
“It is always helpful for staff and parents to be able to make arrangements the night before so making the call earlier is preferred if possible,” she said.
The decision can be bigger though, than just whether snow is expected. It also comes down to timing, Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry said.
“When the weather is predicted and scheduled to begin between 5 and 6:30 a.m. with temperatures that could go to freezing or just above the freezing level, it makes it very difficult to call, because if you have buses out and the temperature drops towards freezing, you could affect a lot of people,” Berry said.
If forecasted conditions are unclear, though, area superintendents have a team or resources over the phone and in their own offices.
Before the sun rises on what could be a snow day, the National Weather Service hosts a 4:15 a.m. conference call with area superintendents, who are free to phone in for updates, Sagaser said.
All agreed they try to listen in on the conversation.
“They will answer questions for individual districts,” Sagaser said. “It is a great resource for superintendents.”
Like Erwin, most districts also seek to involve their transportation team in the decision.
“I work with our contracted transportation to determine whether or not we can safely transport students to school,” Pleasant Hope superintendent Kelly Lowe said.
Berry told the BH-FP his district also pulls from knowledge at the city and county level.
“It is a collaborative effort between the superintendent and the transportation director, and often is discussed with Jerry Hamby with city maintenance and Shannon Hancock with the county,” Berry said, adding the decision for R-1 also involves participating in the NWS conference call.
A quarter-hour down the road after the call usually finds Lowe in his car, checking the district’s roads, the superintendent said.
“I'm usually out driving roads by 4:30 a.m. each time we have a potential snow or ice day,” Lowe said.
Berry, too, said he drives the roads with transportation director Russ Martin, checking rural areas and bus routes.
In Fair Play, Sagaser said she and transportation director Greg Whaley divide the work.
“(Whaley) checks the north district, and I check the southern,” she said. “If it is a multi-day event, sometimes we send each driver out to check the route to make the decision for the next day.”
The final decision, either way, isn’t an easy one. R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson pointed out that Berry and other superintendents likely also take into consideration that some students may miss two meals if school is canceled. Others, who walk to campus, may be ill-equipped to deal with the cold weather if it isn't.
Sagaser agreed. Still, she said, one consideration is paramount.
“We can always go to school on a sunny day, but we can’t replace a single student. Safety of the children must be our No. 1 concern,” she said. “Always.”
Halfway superintendent Lance Roweton did not reply to a request for comment.
