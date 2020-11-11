Dunnegan Rural Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast and deer hunter fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 15, at the fire station.
The breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Weigh-in for the deer hunting contest is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with payout set for 7:30.
Entry fees are $10 for big rack, big buck and big doe categories.
In addition, there will be a drawing for a Husqvarna .270, model No. 137413, as well as a 50/50 drawing.
All proceeds will benefit the department.
For early entry or more information, contact Vicki Bock at 576-0935 or email victrola56@live.com or dunneganfiredepartment@gmail.com.
