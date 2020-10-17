Dunnegan Gallery to reopen

For the first time in about 10 months, the doors of the Ella Carothers Dunnegan Gallery of Art in Bolivar will open to visitors Sunday, Oct. 18.
And, several days before those first visitors will enter the building, more than 50 hot rods, race cars and choppers rolled through the front doors in wooden crates.
But, there’s little chance of any engine oil leaking onto the gallery carpet.
The classic and well-recognizable vehicles, which include depictions of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle made famous in the Peter Fonda film “Easy Rider” and the Ford GT40 featured in 2019 Oscar winner “Ford v Ferrari,” have been recreated in perfect detail as part of a traveling art display titled “Luster.”
The photo-grade work, which spans a variety of media and scale, is part of an artform called realism and hyperrealism, gallery director Jo Roberts said.
“We’ve had people in here doing electrical work, and many times it takes them a minute to realize the paintings aren’t photographs,” Roberts said. “This is very different than everything we’ve ever featured. I think people are really going to like it.”
Roberts’ favorite, she said, is a cherry red sports car painted from behind. Though the vehicle is stationary, viewers can clearly see it's capable of high speeds by the reflection of a police car on its shiny rear bumper.
“I used to have a fast red car, too,” she said. “But I never got stopped.”
Safety first
Earlier this year, Roberts said the gallery’s staff had opted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided we’d just wait and be safe,” she said. “To stay open and try to keep it sanitized and clean and safe for everyone just seemed futile at the time. We think we’re ready now. We are and we’re excited to be back open.”
The gallery booked the exhibit more than a year ago, before the pandemic hit and the gallery closed, she said. It’s crisscrossed the country since first opening at Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.
“We didn't know when we’d get to open back up, but we had this show booked, and it was going to be here whether we opened it or not,” she said.
When it does reopen, the gallery will still feature COVID-19 safety precautions, she said.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed, she said. Staff are making extra effort to keep things clean.
Fifteen artists’ pieces are displayed as part of the exhibit, Roberts said, including some whose depictions of cars or motorcycles span nearly 6 feet.
“Some of them are so big,” she said. “We’re still working on getting them all on the wall, but we can’t wait to show them off.”
