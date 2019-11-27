A home just east of Dunnegan on East 375th Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday evening, Nov. 24.
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department Chief Ben Esh said Tuesday, Nov. 26, his department received the call around 7 p.m. and arrived to find the home fully involved.
Esh said he’d actually made the initial emergency call himself after a friend who lived near the burning home alerted him to the blaze.
Crews from Central Polk County Fire Protection District and Humansville Rural Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
“We just made sure nothing else burned around it and tried to get the fire under control,” Esh said.
The chief said the home’s owner lives in Ozark and that no one was residing in the structure at the time it burned.
No other structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported, Esh said. The home was a total loss.
