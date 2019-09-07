Bolivar’s historic Dunnegan house is up for sale — again.
The 10,200-square-foot 1880s mansion, which underwent two additions through the 20th century, was posted on real estate listing site LoopNet Monday, July 29, according to the site. It is currently listed at $375,000.
A cursory search of other real estate sites didn’t turn up other listings for the property. The home, built by Judge T.H.B. Dunnegan at the corner of North Pike Avenue and West Locust Street, was bought at an auction in May by Bolivar’s David Cribbs for $210,000.
Publicly available land transfer records show the property transferred to Cribbs’ real estate firm DCBC in the months following the auction.
Contact info on the sale listing includes the phone number for DCBC, and the posting includes the original auction flyer.
Cribbs hasn’t returned requests for comment made by the BH-FP through DCBC over the last month. A request for comment made in person at DCBC was declined Friday, Aug. 30.
The Dunnegan home was auctioned Saturday, May 11, the culmination of four days of sales featuring historic items found in and around the home on its 1.4-acre corner lot near downtown.
Proceeds benefited the Dunnegan Gallery of Art, which is funded through the trust that also owned the home. Dunnegan Gallery of Art director Jo Roberts previously told the BH-FP the gallery’s board had declined to make public the total amount raised through the auction.
The Dunnegan/Wainscott estate sale offered up hundreds of items, ranging from paintings, to historical artifacts, photos and firearms, to Native American items and antique toys. Even an authenticated Civil War Officer Commission signed by Abraham Lincoln sold among the items. A representative with Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Company previously told the BH-FP the letter’s Washington, D.C., buyer — described as a noted collector — had chosen to remain anonymous and doesn’t have firm plans for the letter.
Bidding on the home, which hadn’t changed hands in 139 years, had been anticipated as the main event of the four-day sale.
Despite efforts from auctioneers to rally the crowd and start bids at $1 million, bidding opened at $200,000, according to previous BH-FP coverage. About 10 minutes later, Cribbs placed the winning second bid to secure the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.