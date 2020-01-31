Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the community building at the junction of Mo. 123 and Rt. A.
All members are encouraged to attend, and dues can be paid at this time. Refreshments will be served.
The business meeting will include the election of officers for the nine-seat board. This year, all seats will be available.
The meeting will also include an annual report and other business brought before the board. Anyone interested in running for an office or volunteering should attend.
