Liberator tennis is off to a blazing start.
As of Monday, April 19, Bolivar’s record is 7-1, including a 7-2 blitz of Nevada on Thursday, April 15.
According to coach Nathan Rothdiener, Bolivar’s early success has come in spite of a slate of difficult opponents.
“We have been playing exceptionally well,” he said. “The early part of our schedule is brutal.”
To open the year, Bolivar won 6-2 over Nixa, 5-4 over Branson and 5-4 over Willard.
“We got three big wins against some very good competition,” he said. “I'm really proud of these guys.”
Because Bolivar missed playing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rothdiener said those early season experiences are important.
“The first half of this season has been a great time for us to gain match experience,” he said. “Having lost our season last year, this was our greatest need. They just needed to play.”
Bolivar garnered third place earlier this season at the Springfield Invitational tournament, with Kyle Pock and Lathan Martin claiming first place in doubles.
Bolivar’s lone loss is to Kickapoo in the opening round of the Kickapoo tournament, where the Liberators finished 2-1 after a 5-1 win over Logan-Rogersville and a 5-2 win over Ozark.
Bolivar’s next match is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, against Glendale in Bolivar.
“I keep telling the kids that this early success is nice, but our eyes are on the end of the season tournament,” Rothdiener said. “Everytime we step on the court, we want to get better and better, preparing for us to make a run in the state tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.