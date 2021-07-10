Easy as pie

A local autism support group will soon answer a pressing question — who gets a pie in the face?
Southwest Missouri Autism Network, or SWAN, Polk County is hosting a community block party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at The Spot, 302 W. Jackson St., Bolivar.
And, depending on how the votes fall, one community leader will get a not-so-sweet surprise, a pie in the face.
With a dollar a vote, locals get to decide which leader — Mayor Chris Warwick, Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins or educator Mike Ryan — is the winner, per a social media post.
People can vote three ways. They can vote in person by dropping dollars in designated containers at The Spot, a new community center designed for those with other abilities, per the center’s Facebook page.
People can also vote by requesting an invoice via email at aapcomo@aol.com or by contacting any of the three participants directly.
Voting will end at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The winner will be announced, and will get a pie to the face, at 7:30 p.m. at the event.
The block party will also feature hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, per social media. The food is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.
Ryan said The Spot “is a place for special needs individuals to come learn life skills and activities to engage with others and learn those skills.”
According to the SWAN Polk County Facebook page, the group is “designed to provide support, events and resources to the disability community and their families.”
The July 23rd event celebrates the third anniversary of an important proclamation for the City of Bolivar, per social media.
The City of Bolivar took a bold step toward reaching some of its most vulnerable citizens and their families by officially proclaiming itself as an “autism-friendly city” in front of a standing-room only crowd at a July 2018 board meeting, per previous coverage.
At the meeting, Angel Haun, founder of SWAN Polk County, said Bolivar was only the second city in Missouri, behind Battlefield, and third in the nation to take up the autism-friendly designation.
The proclamation, read by Warwick, came after several hours of autism-related training for city staff and community members, per previous coverage.
City administrator Tracy Slagle previously said around 45 people attended a training session hosted by Stars for Autism, a Missouri-based group dedicated to supporting “the autism community by building awareness through education and service,” according to the group's website.
In the board meeting, Stars for Autism Executive Director Linda Barboa congratulated Bolivar “for being a forward-thinking city.”
“When we walked out of the training today, we all said the same thing,” Barboa said. “We knew Bolivar was a great town, but this just blew us away — the people, the response, the number of people who came to that training. And now we're going to expand and give a lot more training. Just spread the word that we're going to be training in all different areas and trying to do things for children with all kinds of abilities.”
Haun, a Polk County resident instrumental in bringing the training to Bolivar, said she has a son with autism, according to previous coverage. She said when her son was diagnosed, her family had no resources to help.
“I realized in this journey there were so many families in this county going through the same trials I was,” Haun said in the meeting. “So, I started Autism Awareness of Polk County. I wanted to spread more awareness and education.”
Slagle previously told the BH-FP she's “happy that the city can advocate on behalf of families with diverse needs and to encourage businesses to have more autism awareness.”
“I think opportunities like this create a stronger sense of community between city, businesses and residents,” she said. “What a rewarding feeling.”
Warwick previously said he hopes the community “continues to show this great support for many years to come.”
For more information about the event or SWAN Polk County, contact the group at 501-9255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.