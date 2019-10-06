Bolivar’s Economic Development Alliance is hosting an economic development summit from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 2.
Attendees will learn about economic development efforts happening in Missouri.
Updates will be given by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Partnership, Springfield Regional Economic Partnership and Bolivar Economic Development Alliance.
Seating is limited. To RSVP, email Becky Baker at rbaker@bolivar.mo.us or Gail Noggle at gnoggle@bolivar.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.