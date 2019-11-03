Being the unofficial tour guide for the Polk County Courthouse isn’t in Debbi Roberts-McGinnis’ job description.
But Roberts-McGinnis, who has served as the Polk County collector for more than 25 years, said it’s one of her favorite responsibilities. In addition to collecting Polk County’s taxes, she’s also the collector for three cities — Aldrich, Humansville and Fair Play.
“I love to let the little kids all the way up to the high schoolers come through the courthouse,” she said. “The adults come through for tours, too. We just want them to know the building. It’s their building.”
Roberts-McGinnis said she grew up accompanying her parents on trips to the historic building where she now works. Over time, she said she’s learned a lot about it worth sharing.
“It’s a building that’s full of history and stories to be told, and people aren’t ever going to hear that if they don’t come in,” she said.
Among Roberts-McGinnis’ duties actually outlined in state statute is the responsibility to “collect on behalf of the county the following fees for collecting all state, county, bridge, road, school, back and delinquent, and all other local taxes, including merchants', manufacturers' and liquor and beer licenses, other than ditch and levee taxes, and the fees collected shall be deposited in the county general fund.”
The legal precedent is outlined in statute 52. Chapter 139 gives Roberts-McGinnis’ office the power to collect delinquent taxes and also to conduct the sale of properties where taxes haven’t been paid for at least three years.
That job responsibility is one of her least favorites, she said.
According to statute 139, the collector “shall mail to all resident taxpayers, at least thirty days prior to delinquent date, a statement of all real and tangible personal property taxes due and assessed on the current tax books in the name of the taxpayers.”
The tax sale process starts in April and culminates in August, and Roberts-McGinnis said her office spends a significant amount of time trying to reach property owners in danger of losing their land.
“We send certified mail, regular mail and occupant mail,” she said. “If none of that reaches them, we literally have to pay someone to post the properties. It’s all a way of notifying them that, ‘Hey, you are about to lose this property.’”
The process is a big responsibility, she said.
“The amount of knowledge you need to protect the office and protect the homeowner and the buyer at the sale, it almost seems like you need to have a law degree,” she said.
Roberts-McGinnis said she also dislikes the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, in which the federal government offers energy efficiency upgrades to property owners. The added price of improvements can raise a homeowner’s taxes significantly, though, she said.
“So when they get their tax bill, it could be doubled,” she said.
Roberts-McGinnis said she’s worked with other county collectors to advocate to make the program more transparent.
“We feel like in some ways it’s predatorial, and we feel like the public isn’t well versed on this,” she said.
Overall, though, Roberts-McGinnis said she does enjoy interacting with the public. Sometimes property owners will come in unsure if their issues can be resolved, and she said she takes pride in helping them work through them.
“They have a situation where they’re not able to get their license and they haven’t paid their taxes and they can’t remember all the places they’ve lived,” she said. “They don’t know for sure which cars they had the first day of the year.”
Roberts-McGinnis said she usually starts with Christmas because it’s just a few days before Jan. 1, when taxation is based, and people often remember what vehicle they loaded their family into on Christmas.
Roberts-McGinnis said she’s given the advice to her own family, too.
“Jan. 1 is when taxation is based,” she said. “That’s the day we really care about, so if you buy a car on Jan. 2, you’re not taxed on it that year. I would recommend you not buy a car on Dec. 31. I’ve told that to my children before. Some have listened. Some didn’t.”
Looking ahead, Roberts-McGinnis said her family actually plays a large role in whether the office remains in her future. The position pays a $45,000 annual salary. She and her husband aren’t old enough to qualify for Medicare, she said, and insurance costs are high.
Roberts-McGinnis said she’s also previously “toyed” with the idea of running for the office of state representative but opted against it after talking with State Rep. Mike Stephens before his run.
“I love my job, and it’s still a challenge every day, but I guess right now I’m undetermined,” she said.
