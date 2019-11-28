Polk County Assessor Rita Lemmon’s office could be considered a main stop on the county’s information highway.
Each morning sees the assessor pick up deeds from recorder Carol Poindexter, log transfers and assign parcel numbers to the land as it’s broken up and sold or changing hands, using the computer-assisted mass appraisal system. When it’s finished, that information is sent out again.
“Anything we report on our cama system goes to (collector) Debbi’s (Roberts-McGinnis) office,” she said, referring to the computer-assisted mass appraisal system. “When we close the books, all that information is totaled up and it goes to the clerk’s office. There’s a lot of movement.”
The office is also required to keep a record of each transaction and parcel for the state, she said.
“The state counts everything,” she said.
This time of year also sees the office preparing to send out assessment lists, which guide property owners in reporting their personal property, like vehicles, boats and campers, she said.
In addition, her deputies have been tasked with searching for new developments and build sites, which could change the value of a piece of land.
“They’re out doing the drives where they’re checking for new construction out there,” she said. “They’ll flag those parcels, and we’ll know to go check it to see if they’re building something or taking something down so we know to get it on or off the books. It might not be ready by the first of this next year, so we’ll flag it for January of 2021.”
That work is important, Lemmon previously told the BH-FP.
“It is the duty of the county assessor’s office to value property at a fair market value,” she previously said. “This ‘fair market value’ is primarily used for tax purposes. However, it is also used in the event of a natural disaster for state and federal assistance, bank loan processes, appraisals and to assist with political subdivisions. These values are used for much more than just taxes. Therefore, it is important for the values and data to be as accurate as possible.”
State statute 53.030 requires the assessor to swear, upon taking office, “to assess all of the real and tangible personal property in the county in which (he/she) assesses at what (he/she) believes to be the actual cash value.”
Overall, statutes define property for tax purposes as either real property, tangible personal property or intangible personal property.
According to the state tax commission’s website, real property “includes land itself, whether laid out in town lots or otherwise, and all growing crops, buildings, structures, improvements and fixtures of whatever kind. ...”
According to previous BH-FP coverage, the assessor’s office is also currently working through a three-year process of updating the county’s parcel-by-parcel records of that property.
Lemmon previously told the BH-FP the office had been informed by the state that previously reported property values are too low.
The county is supposed to be close to 100% compliant at all times, Lemmon said.
She previously told the BH-FP that when she took office in September 2017, she found the county to only be “in the low 80s.”
A 2015 state study found Polk County properties to be appraised at 88.22% of fair market value, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“When I took an oath as assessor in 2017 to faithfully uphold the laws of the state of Missouri and direction from the State Tax Commission, I had no idea that the STC was not in agreement with the previous assessor’s procedure concerning assessments for the county,” Lemmon previously told the BH-FP. “... Our county should have complied. Instead, our county fell behind. Now we have no choice but to move ahead per the law.”
To correct the assessed valuations, the Missouri State Tax Commission requires the assessor to measure the dimensions and examine every building in the county, according to previous coverage. Those figures are entered into a computer, which assigns a valuation. The office does not set tax rates, Lemmon previously clarified.
Lemmon said Thursday, Nov. 21, the process had been advancing steadily but slowly.
“We’re in Bolivar still,” she said. “We’ll probably be here another year.”
The office has already completed its work inside the city limits of Humansville, Fair Play and Morrisville.
“Since July 1, we’ve done 1,248 parcels,” she said. “They have walked around and measured every side.”
In 2018, the office also changed how it assesses vehicles, complying with an STC mandate.
Vehicles are now inputted by vehicle identification number and values will be determined using the “National Automobile Dealers’ Association Official Used Car Guide,” Lemmon previously told the BH-FP.
Lemmon, who won the position in a three-way primary election in August 2016, had worked in the county assessor's office since 2007. She previously said she worked in mapping since 2009. As assessor, Lemmon serves a four-year term and earns a $45,000 salary, according to the county’s 2019 financial statement.
It’s a job she said has been challenging, but one she hopes to continue in the future, in part because of how much she’s enjoyed working with her deputies in the office. It’s also something she feels called to do, she said.
“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s daily. I take this home. It’s nightly and weekly for me, but, it keeps me working. I know that by following the law, I am doing this job right and trying to make things correct and the best they can be. If I leave this place tomorrow, I’ll feel like, hopefully, I bettered the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.