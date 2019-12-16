Elected to serve: Making a record

Polk County Recorder of Deeds Carol Poindexter said her office is, sometimes, the happiest place in the courthouse.
“People come in when they’re getting their passports, buying land, getting married or recording a release to say they’ve paid off their loans,” she said. “It’s a great place to work, and the interactions with the public are usually good.”
Each day, Polk Countians move and change, grow and do business.
Just as often, those actions are preserved in Poindexter’s office.
“When land is sold, the transfer is recorded in the recorder’s office in the county where the land is located,” Poindexter said in a written statement. “Recording the transfer protects the buyer's rights to the property by making the record public knowledge. If the property is used as collateral for a mortgage or deed of trust, that record is recorded to protect the lender’s right to collect payment on the loan.”
In addition to land records, Poindexter said the office also maintains marriage records, will records, notice of tax records, plat and survey maps, power of attorney records, early probate records, military discharge records and brand records.
State statute 59.120 requires recorders to keep their offices “at the seat of justice, and the county commission shall provide the same with suitable books, in which the recorder shall record all instruments of writing authorized and required to be recorded.”
The office also keeps a vault of books, including land records dating back to 1841 and marriage records dating back to 1836, Poindexter said.
After realizing that some of the office’s oldest records were deteriorating, Poindexter said she’s worked to digitize written documents in the vault, and some are now searchable on an office computer.
“(Digitizing) is very expensive, so you don’t want to do them every year,” she said. “This project bothered me more than any of them because of how they were deteriorating.”
Many times, the vault’s oldest books are sought by researchers and others seeking information about their ancestors, she said.
“They want to know where Grandpa’s farm was or what they owned,” she said. “There are a lot of interesting facts in these deeds.”
These days, Poindexter said many of the deeds her office now processes are sent in electronically. The office’s software allows it to input more details and means information can be retrieved more quickly when it’s requested by residents. Poindexter said the office first started using recording software in 1994.
“Before that, they wrote everything in books,” she said. “We’ve been lucky enough to have the funds to embrace technology.”
While changes in technology have allowed her office to better serve constituents, changes in laws have sometimes proved challenging to adapt to, she said.
Marriage laws have changed, including the legalization of same-sex marraiges in 2015. Residents can also submit marriage paperwork via an affidavit, rather than in person. At least one party still has to come into the office, she said.
“Instead of taking their application here, people that are in the military, or incarcerated or have a medical condition and can’t leave their homes, there's an affidavit they can fill out on their part for their marriage license,” she said. “It used to be easiest for the county that I just went down to the jail to do their marriage licenses.”
In recording beneficiary deeds, Poindexter said the office can help residents keep their property in their family after death by making sure it’s left to children.
Technology has also meant better protections for residents, she said. Signing up at polkmo.icounty.com can help residents protect themselves by alerting them if someone files a claim on their property, she said.
It’s one last technological project Poindexter said she wants to finish during her time in office. She said she plans to seek one more term. Poindexter was originally elected in 2002. The job pays $45,000, according to the county’s 2019 budget statement.
“I’m going to finish digitizing that vault. I hate to leave that undone and then hope that I’ve done enough to keep that rolling,” she said.
Poindexter said she feels a sense of duty to her work.
“The banks depend on this,” she said. “The title companies depend on this. The public depends on this. It starts here. The county can’t tax on land unless the deed comes through.”
