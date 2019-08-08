Elected to serve: Our eight decisionmakers

Twice a month, eight Bolivar citizens meet at City Hall to discuss policies, ordinances and overall matters regarding the city. These eight citizens are Bolivar’s aldermen, elected to represent their wards and the city as a whole.
Two aldermen represent each of Bolivar’s four wards, and they serve two-year terms. The compensation for the role is $5,400 per year.
Under city ordinance, the aldermen have the duty of considering and making positive decisions for the city.
“We represent the citizens of our respective wards and try to make wise decisions that will benefit our city,” Ward 4 alderman Alexis Neal said.
While the aldermen as a board make decisions regarding the city, individual aldermen have roles outside of the bi-monthly meetings.
“My role, I feel, is multifaceted,” Ward 2 alderman Mike Ryan said. “The duty that I feel is very important is to be there and be available to the citizens of Bolivar. I listen to their concerns and requests, and then I take those requests and concerns to the city administrator to address those issues.”
In addition to being a voice for the citizens, one alderman from each ward sits on the personnel subcommittee, “which meets from time to time to address personnel matters,” Neal said.
Also, Ward 3 alderman Steve Sagaser and Neal sit on the planning & zoning commission, which meets every month and “considers a variety of issues, from zoning change applications to the recently adopted medical marijuana regulations,” Neal said.
And occasionally, special board of aldermen meetings are scheduled when the need arises, Neal said.
“Sometimes we have extra meetings to deal with issues that require attention between our normal meetings or to devote additional time and attention to difficult issues as needed,” she said.
With citizen requests, regular meetings and additional board appointments, the aldermen stay busy.
“The city’s growth and direction is always on my mind,” Ryan said. “This position is more than just your twice-a-month meeting.”
Joys and challenges
As with any job, the aldermen face challenges from time to time. One of the hardest challenges for Ryan involves the many rules that come with being on a board.
“The hardest challenge for me is making sure I know the laws and the requirements and expectations and statutes we have to follow, and not breaking those statutes,” he said.
Neal said that one of her biggest challenges so far has been “trying to figure out how to fund necessary city operations.”
“We try really hard to think creatively about cutting costs and exploring alternative sources of revenue,” she said. “We want to minimize the financial burden on our citizens, but we don't want to compromise their health and safety. Everything costs money — road improvements, police cars, clean water — and that money has to come from somewhere.”
Although making such important decisions for the city can be a challenge, Ryan and Neal both said the role is worth it.
“I enjoy getting to be a part of my hometown. I’m a hometown boy, grew up here, went to school here, have a family here, work here. It’s an honor for me to be able to serve my city and make a difference in my city,” Ryan said. “It’s a small way for me to give back to the blessings the city has given me.”
Neal shared a similar sentiment.
“I love serving this community and having a voice in shaping its future,” she said. “I want my kids to grow up loving Bolivar and knowing how lucky they are to live here, and I want to ensure that Bolivar continues to be the sort of place we can all be proud of.”
A voice for the city
One of the most important roles of an alderman is being an advocate for the people of Bolivar.
“I would say we have the privilege of getting to be available to citizens as they have concerns or requests,” Ryan said. “I’m always available by text or phone.”
Ryan also noted he is not limited to serving only his ward.
“I am a co-representative with Alderman Justin Ballard in Ward 2, but that doesn’t mean I won’t talk to somebody elsewhere in the city about their concerns or requests,” he said. “We represent the city. We don’t make decisions based on ward, we make decisions based on the city.”
Neal reaches out to the people of Bolivar through her Facebook page which she “updates daily with news, events and other information relevant to my constituents,” she said.
In addition, Neal will begin “Ward 4 on the 4th” in September.
“On the fourth Saturday of each month, I will be at Springfield Avenue Cafe from 8 to 9 a.m. to answer questions and hear from our citizens,” she said. More information will be posted on her Facebook page in the coming weeks.
Overall, Neal said the main goal of the board of aldermen is to do what is best for the citizens of Bolivar.
“In any government, there are always going to be unpopular decisions, but at the end of the day, all of us — the aldermen, the mayor — we all want to do what's in the people's best interests,” she said. “We're trying to solve problems.”
Neal also noted that the aldermen aren’t the only people working for the betterment of the city.
“It's easy to overlook the efforts of city staff, who have to figure out a way to implement the board's instructions, sometimes under less-than-ideal circumstances or with less-than-ideal funding,” she said. “The board has been trying to tighten the fiscal belt and reduce costs wherever we can, and city staff have done an outstanding job of finding ways to do more with less.”
Looking forward
Both Neal and Ryan said they are planning on running for re-election in the future and are grateful for the opportunity to help their community.
“I’ve always wanted to (run for the board), and I thought this year was the year to try it,” Ryan said. “It’s humbling to me because the citizens of Bolivar believed in me enough to say, ‘Hey, we want to give you a chance.’”
Ryan also noted that he has “some big shoes to fill” after defeating former alderman John Credille in this past April’s election. Credille served on the board for 22 years.
“Credille did a great job in office,” Ryan said. “I was very humbled when Mr. Credille stepped down from the board, and passed on the baton. He handed it with a lot of grace.”
Neal was initially appointed by Mayor Chris Warwick in 2017 after he was elected mayor.
She said she ran for re-election the following year because she “wanted to continue serving and caring for this community — to preserve and protect the things that make Bolivar special, and to work to change the things that need to be improved.”
This is part three of a multi-part series documenting the roles of local elected officials. Keep an eye out for additional installments in upcoming editions of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.