Elected to serve: Recording justice

Just like there are no two identical court cases, there are no two identical days on the job for Polk County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips.
“Everybody’s got their own situation they’re going through, so I just try to be as fair as I can,” she said. “But, sometimes, I feel like a firefighter just putting out fires all day.”
From scheduling court dates, to keeping record of everything that happens in court, to maintaining those records for everyone to find and taking payment on fees and charges, Phillips admitted the job can be a hectic one.
“It’s not often that anyone ever comes to the circuit clerk’s office that’s happy,” she said. “They’re either in trouble or somebody they know is in trouble or they need help and they don’t know where else to go.”
They might also owe money, she said.
“Helping the public is always interesting,” she said.
But, the job also has its perks, she said.
“Adoptions are my favorite,” she said.
Adoption cases are handled in closed court, meaning that only the parties involved, the judge and clerk can be present, she said. The process protects the identity of the child and the family, she said.
“These children are just so blessed to be adopted,” she said. “I usually tear up on an adoption. It just melts your heart.”
Part of the job
Phillips said her work in the court starts with helping to schedule dates for proceedings. Polk County has two courtrooms used by eight judges, who she said are a pleasure to work with.
Court dates are often scheduled far in advance, she said.
“We do a lot of planning,” she said. “Some trials might need two to three days, and trying to find two to three open days we don’t already have court scheduled is a pickle.”
In some cases, those court proceedings may be canceled before anyone actually goes before a judge if a party settles, a case is dismissed or a defendant pleads guilty.
“Now we have one or two empty courtrooms that could have been used had we known two weeks ago,” she said.
Once a judge is on the bench, she said a circuit clerk or deputy’s job is to make a record of everything that happens in the courtroom. Audio recorders and high quality microphones pick up every quote, and a computer program helps the office notate proceedings by the millisecond, specifying which speaker is on the record.
Phillips said her office doesn’t transcribe the recordings but can send the tapes to the state office of the courts in Jefferson City if a transcript is requested.
“We don’t have time to transcribe every single thing,” she said. “It’s very expensive.”
From there, she said those records are digitally maintained in her office.
“Anything that happens in the court system, I have to keep track of it,” she said. “If somebody wants to go back and pull out their genealogy, I’ve got to have a system in place where I can pull (court records.)”
That requirement is codified in state law, with statute 483.065 stating “it shall be the duty of the clerks of all courts to keep such records of the courts …”
After the gavel has banged, Phillips said the clerk's office still has a public-facing responsibility. At its window on the courthouse third floor, the public can check in for court, pay fines and fees and request documents.
While parties in criminal cases are usually represented by attorneys, she said civil cases can prove challenging because individuals may be navigating the legal system for the first time. It’s the office’s job to help them do that without technically telling them what to do, she said.
“We’re not attorneys, so we can’t give legal advice,” she said. “We could be fined, ourselves. So we’re very cautious about what we tell the public and what we’re able to tell. A lot of people don’t have a clue. They’ve never been in trouble or they’ve never had to kick somebody out of a house. It’s a little frustrating for them when somebody says, ‘Just run up to the courthouse and get a judge to sign something.’ It’s not as easy as that. A lot of people have no idea where to go, how to do it and how to get it started.”
Looking ahead
Phillips said she’s spent 16 years in the clerk’s office, first as a part-time deputy before being elected to the top office in 2014.
The position is funded by the state, with statute setting the salary at $56,752.08 for third-class counties, including Polk, Cedar and Dallas counties.
It’s a job she said she hopes to continue as long as she can.
“I love it,” she said. “I’m in the know. Sometimes, it's more than I want to know. But I get to work in this awesome place with people that I love working with.”
