If emergency services in Polk County could be represented as a car, then Dan Melilli believes 911 dispatch is the engine.
And like the engine, Melilli said, dispatch is often under the hood and out of site.
“The general public has no concept of the enormity of 911,” Melilli said. “It controls the fire department. It controls the ambulances, the helicopters, the sheriff and the local police, whatever.”
Melilli is entering his third year of a four-year term on Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch board. He’s joined by chairman Steve Bruce, Denzil Roberts, Clay Meyer, Ken Witt, Brent Watkins and Jeff Miller.
The group provides oversight to the center at its regular meetings, which are held at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the basement of Windstream’s Bolivar facility, located at 1705 S. Lillian Ave.
Meyer, a former state trooper who is just months into his first term on the board after being elected and sworn in April, said he views his role as a chance to stay involved with the community and provide input on the center’s future.
The process couldn’t be completed without dispatch director Sarah Newell, he said.
“Sarah does a lot of the research,” he said, “and she presents us with options, and we as a board decide what’s the best direction to go.”
Melilli agreed.
“(Our job is) also to be an overseer and controller of the taxpayer funds that are fed into 911,” he said. “We are responsible as a board to oversee that its being used properly.”
As a publicly elected board funded through tax revenue, Meyer said there are a number of protocols that have to be followed.
For instance, the center just completed its audit earlier this year, earning a clean report.
It’s also subject to Missouri Sunshine laws, he said, meaning the public can attend meetings and request contracts and other documents the board handles.
The group must also follow Robert’s Rules of Order, Melilli said.
Bruce, who is in the third year of a current four-year term, said there’s also a codified agreement between the dispatch center and other emergency agencies in the county.
“We have a memorandum of understanding with other agencies,” he said. “This is all a conglomerate that works together, and no one agency can come in and tell us what we’re going to do. It has to be a request, and then the board reviews it.”
Recent history
As a former sheriff and previous undersheriff to now-Gov. Mike Parson, Bruce said he’s had the opportunity to watch the board change over time.
Bruce served on the board before it was an elected body, heading the table as sheriff and chairman.
The dispatch center was previously funded by contributions from the City of Bolivar, Polk County and Citizens Memorial Hospital. Board members voted in 2011 to stop receiving funds from the three entities in 2012 and operate instead on a taxpayer approved three-eighths-cent sales tax, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
In 2016, the board learned it had been operating illegally by remaining an appointed board after passing the sales tax.
An interim board was appointed, and elections were held in April 2017.
The current seven-member make-up consists of staggered terms of one four-year at-large seat, one four-year northern district seat, two two-year northern district seats, a four-year southern district seat and two two-year southern district seats.
On the agenda
Having overcome the challenges of navigating its own legalities, Meyer said the board’s focus of late has been the prospect of a new dispatch center.
The board purchased 4.8 acres of land in Davis Properties’ Village Acres near Killingsworth Avenue and Mo. 32 for $180,000 in June 2017, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
It will interview three architecture firms in September as it proceeds with the project.
Meyer said the group has invested time to tour other 911 dispatch centers across the state to get input on what Polk County’s should look like.
“None of us have built anything like this, and we’re trying to get the outlook of what works and what doesn’t work,” Meyer said. “Because, we’re getting one shot at this, and we’re trying to make this right for everybody.”
Another big decision the board can count among its judgment calls is the purchase of a mobile communications unit from Benton County, Arkansas. The vehicle, which includes a dispatch center and meeting room, enables the center to manage emergency operations independent of the rest of the county’s 911 calls and have a backup dispatch location should something happen to central dispatch.
The vehicle cost $240,000 and required about $110,000 in radio upgrades before is was ready to roll in July.
The elected board made another move for dispatch’s future, purchasing a new computer aided dispatch system, which went live in January 2018, according to previous coverage.
The CAD system cost more than $358,000, with yearly maintenance of $23,000 after the first full year of service.
Tracing back to earlier comments, Melilli said public perception of dispatch can also be a challenge.
As a board member, he said he often doesn’t hear from the public unless the board has made a decision they have questions over. The challenge lies in getting out the information about dispatch’s vital role in emergency services and its real need for projects like the new center, he said.
Despite its challenges, Bruce said he’s proud to be on the board. It’s a duty that requires some knowledge of emergency response, he said.
“To sit on this board fairly and do a justifiable job, you need to have some experience,” he said. “You need to be in some of those shoes through your life. Our board is very diverse. Everybody on this board I’ve known for quite a while, and I know they all are interested in helping this community.”
This is part six of a multi-part series documenting the roles of local elected officials. Keep an eye out for additional installments in upcoming editions of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.