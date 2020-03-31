Elektra Blue 6th at state

The Bolivar High School Elektra Blue dance team earned sixth place in its category at the Missouri Dance Team Association state meet in Kansas City on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29.
The program competed in the hip hop category in the 2A division, coach Harley Meador said Tuesday, March 10.
“It was a very competitive division and tough competition,” Meador told the BH-FP.
The team performed at Liberator basketball games through the season.
