A favorite elven tradition will return to the square this Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Open House.
The Downtown Bolivar Association will once again host its annual elf scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children 12 and under are invited to participate by stopping in at the “Elf Station,” located at Sweet Kayle Soup & Salad Bar, 106 E. Jackson St., to pick up a scavenger list. Participants should find the location of the elves and bring their completed list to Art Sync Gallery & Gift Shop on the east side of the square by 3 p.m to enter a prize drawing.
Let the season begin
Nearly 50 businesses will be open and ready for Christmas shoppers during the open house Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9.
In addition, nearly 30 businesses will partner for a special Christmas showcase at the Bolivar First Christian Church, just one block west of the Bolivar Square.
The annual event will also feature $500 in gift certificate giveaways this year, according to a chamber news release
Shoppers can register for the giveaway at each participating business, the release stated.
According to the release, the giveaway is open to adults 18 and older. No purchase is necessary and entrants do not have to be present to win. Entering the drawing at each store increases the odds of winning.
Winners will receive certificates good through December to spend at any of the participating businesses.
Find more information on Pages 6-7A in today’s edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.