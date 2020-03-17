Elizabeth Ann Smith, 91, of Bolivar passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Beth was born on Jan. 29, 1929, in Laclede County, the daughter of Ira P. and Ada Ellen (Simpson) Everett.
She leaves behind her husband of six years, Lindell Hunter; one daughter, Linda Porter and her husband, Martin, one son, Larry Hedrick and his wife, Diana; six grandchildren, Tony (Regina) Porter, John (Jill) Porter, Randy (Tanya) Porter, Travis (Christy) Hedrick and Renee (Casey) Kolb; nine great-grandchildren, Austin (Sydney) Porter, Andrea (Chris) Fuller, Abbi (Brett) Jones, Alex Porter, Jackson Cravens, Nova Porter, Kaylee Kolb, Kegan Porter and Tyler Kolb; two great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn Porter and Baby Jones; and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and a whole host of lifetime friends.
Service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Butler Funeral Home. Burial was at White Oak Pond Cemetery in Lebanon.
Memorials in honor of Beth’s life may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.