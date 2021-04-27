Empowering Polk County

Locals will soon be able to take advantage of a Community Outreach Ministry program aiming to teach essential life and work skills.
According to a COM news release, the nonprofit is currently taking applicants for Project Thrive, a free and recurring 10-week course that teaches goal-setting, financial literacy, resume writing, interviewing, networking and more.
The course begins in late spring, the release stated.
COM executive director Micah Titterington told the BH-FP the course is something COM has had in the works for more than a year. The program is tied to an AmeriCorps grant COM received last spring, he said.
“We had actually started planning it before the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of that, it was delayed,” he said.
The objective is to empower locals to lift themselves out of poverty, he said. Matthew Stewart, an AmeriCorps volunteer, agreed.
“In keeping with COM’s mission of alleviating poverty in Polk County, Project Thrive’s goal is to get folks into good jobs and help them develop a mindset of self-sufficiency,” Stewart said in the release.
Students who graduate the course will have a guaranteed job interview with a couple of participating local employers, the release stated.
Titterington said COM has actually formed agreements with several local employers, not just to interview graduates but also to speak during class sessions.
“They’ll share information about starting their own business and what they look for in employees,” Titterington said. “Some businesses will do mock interviews and others have agreed to provide guaranteed job interviews.”
Stewart said in the release the course can help students from a variety of backgrounds.
“An ideal student could be someone who is unemployed, someone who has a job but feels unmotivated or directionless in their life, or someone who’s just looking to restart and work towards financial stability and success,” Stewart said in the release.
Titterington said COM has been holding a trial course with just a couple of students before opening it to the public. So far, it’s going well, he said.
“We’re excited that we’re able to help people who are looking for better guidance or employment opportunities,” he said.
To apply for the program, visit bolivarcom.org/project-thrive, call 326-2769 or email matthews@bolivarcom.org.
A two-night financial literacy seminar will provide potential students an early look at the course before they apply, the release stated.
The seminar is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 27 and 29.
Seats are limited for this event. Call 326-2769 or email matthews@bolivarcom.org.
