End of the ride

Bolivar High School basketball is the Class 5 runner-up.
The Liberators battled four quarters with St. Louis private school Cardinal Ritter, falling 66-56 in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 title game Friday, March 19.
“We accomplished our goal,” coach Robby Hoegh said in a press conference following the loss to Cardinal Ritter, an eight-time state champion. “There was nothing left in the tank.”
Bolivar fought back after the Lions leapt to a 6-2 lead early in the first quarter, with sophomore Kyle Pock tying the game 8-8 on a short basket with 3:10 left.
Bolivar lost its grip again as the quarter waned though, and Cardinal Ritter hit its stride on a run to jump to a 17-10 lead.
Bolivar battled to finish the first half down 31-24. Pock had 13 points in the half.
“Kyle was incredible.The guy fears nothing,” Hoegh said. “We were fearless.”
Pock proved an even bigger problem for Cardinal Ritter in the third quarter and the Liberators exited the frame down 52-41.
Bolivar launched a series of big plays in the fourth quarter and outscored Cardinal Ritter 15-14, but trailed by double digits for seemingly most of the frame.
“I thought we made some nice plays at the rim,” Hoegh said. “We just couldn’t quite sustain it. We needed to be down by about 6 points down heading into the fourth.”
A 3-pointer from Cooper Cribbs got Bolivar within 10 points at 60-50.
Pock fought through for a layup to bring the game to 60-52 with 2:40 left, but the Lions drove a wedge to lengthen their lead.
Careful time management brought the game back within 10 as time expired.
Pock finished the game with 30 points.
Hoegh said the support from Bolivar’s community helped drive the team throughout the game.
“I love Bolivar,” Hoegh said. “The community support was incredible. This is what high school sports is all about.”
Libs down Lutheran South
Liberator basketball punched its ticket to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 5 state title game Thursday afternoon, March 18, with a wild 61-51 comeback victory over St. Louis private school Lutheran South.
The Liberators led 9-3 early but saw their opponent claw back to tie the game at 13 with 2:18 left in the first frame.
A missed 3-pointer from Bolivar led to a Lutheran South rebound, and the Lancers claimed a 17-15 lead at the end of the quarter.
Bolivar’s Josh Bowes tied the game with a put back on a missed jumper from a teammate, but a pair of 3-pointers put Lutheran South ahead 23-17. Bowes had 10 in the first half. Bolivar headed to halftime down 27-22.
The team continued to play catch up through the third quarter, but its momentum seemed to be building.
As the Liberator Superfans in the crowd chanted an incorrect countdown, a Lutheran South player, his team up just 37-34, scrambled to score before the end of the frame but collided with Bolivar’s Jace Krueger, who drew the charge and interrupted the Lancers’ flow.
The Liberators entered the fourth quarter down just 3 points.
Minutes later, Krueger came up big again for his team in a critical moment, grabbing a quick layup to tie the game at 40-40.
Lukas Gabani nailed a 3-pointer to give Bolivar a 43-40 lead, and teammate Kyle Pock took it from there, nailing his next two free throws and a 3-pointer with about 4 minutes left to put Bolivar in the lead for good.
Pock scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half.
After Bowes fouled out, Deacon Sharp came off the bench to hit three out of his five free throw attempts. The Liberators were 20-28 at the free throw line.
