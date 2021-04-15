My wife and I live on an estate of 7 acres in Polk County. We have survived Hoover through Trump and expect to survive Biden with hope for a future with positive progress instead of negative progress.
The filibuster is a way to propagate the negative. Biden has many good ideas and is not afraid to exploit them. I am for most of them and will stand behind him all the way.
We in America have a right and the tools to remain a world leader. That can not happen if we isolate this country and don’t do our best to continue the policies we have strived for from the beginning.
— Jim House
