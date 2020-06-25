The board of equalization will begin meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the office of the Polk County Commission to hear those who disagree with the values of real estate established by the assessor for tax year 2020.
The board tentatively plans to conclude the hearings by 3 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Property owners who have questions regarding their values may contact the assessor’s office at 326-4346.
Property owners who wish to appeal their assessments must present the necessary forms for the appeal process. Appeal forms may be obtained from and appointments with the board may be scheduled with the county clerk’s office at 326-4031.
The cut-off date for scheduling an appointment is Monday, July 13. Appeal forms must be turned into the county clerk’s office by Wednesday, July 15, prior to the scheduled appointment date.
