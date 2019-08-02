Michael Evering joined the Humansville board of aldermen earlier this summer, following a nomination by Mayor Les Hendrich and a unanimous vote by other members of the board.
According to draft minutes from the board’s May 13 meeting, aldermen Betty Mashburn, Carl Long and Danny Brown were present to vote Evering in.
Evering, who was also sworn in at the meeting, joined the board as a southward alderman amid a series of changes at city hall that have seen several elected officials announce their resignations and newly-appointed officials take office this year.
He told the BH-FP Tuesday, July 30, the work has been interesting. Evering said he’s lived in the city since fall 2017.
“You never know what’s going to be brought up,” he said.
Evering, who works from home as a software engineer for a company in Florida, now holds Hendrich’s former seat on the board. The mayor was appointed to his current post April 9 after former mayor Paula Jonson, along with southward alderman, Dillard “Dee” Medlock, turned in letters of resignation at Humansville City Hall March 18, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
In their letters, both Jonson and Medlock said they were no longer eligible to serve the city because they had moved. Although he had already resigned, Medlock would have garnered enough votes to retain his seat in the April municipal elections, according to past coverage.
City Clerk Tracy Mason previously told the BH-FP Brown will continue to fill the seat left vacant by Medlock for the time being.
Hendrich had been appointed to the board just the month before when southward alderman Dennis Janssen resigned in February due to health concerns, according to his resignation letter.
Mason previously told the BH-FP Janssen died Saturday, April 27, following an illness.
Since his appointment, Evering told the BH-FP, he’s attended six meetings as an alderman. The work has been eye-opening, he said.
“It’s just one of those things,” he said. “You never realize what goes on behind the scenes and the decisions that have to be made. You’re responsible for making a decision or at least discussing a decision. It’s also pretty sobering to realize you're responsible for the welfare of a city.”
Evering said Long — his fellow alderman and also his pastor — asked him to consider seeking Hendrich’s vacant seat.
“I figured I had a duty to make sure things run smoothly,” Evering said.
Mason confirmed that Evering’s appointment at the May meeting means the city now has a full board.
“It is very nice to have a full council,” Mason told the BH-FP via email.
Also during the board’s May meeting, Police Chief Devin Clark informed the board that the city’s police department building is now paid off.
Chamber president Ricka Mathews also updated the board on fall festival preparations. The event will be Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21. This year’s theme is “Ageless Music,” according to the minutes.
