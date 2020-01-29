Every shot counts

After four quarters and one overtime period, it came down to a game of seconds for the Lady Liberators on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Standing at the free-throw line, Bolivar’s Lexi Berry sank a shot to add to her team’s lead over Hillcrest. Every shot counted Thursday, as the Lady Liberators claimed a 66-65 win.
Berry, who hit four out of six free throws in the extra period, did so after helping lead the team throughout the game and the week, coach Ben Glasgow said.
“She’s played three games in four days, and she’s only come out a total of two minutes,” Glasgow said. “You can’t hardly take her out. For her to be able to make those free throws at the end, that’s big.”
Berry finished Thursday’s game with 30 points. She didn’t score in the first quarter, and the Lady Liberators trailed 15-9 after the first eight minutes.
Both teams Thursday battled for a close lead throughout the contest
Bolivar outscored Hillcrest 14-10 to trail 25-23 at halftime before surging to a 17-point third quarter for a 40-38 lead entering the final frame.
It was a tight contest Glasgow said he knew his team was above, even if they didn’t always play like it.
“We made one more play than they did, let’s put it that way,” he said. “But we made way too many mistakes, and we dug ourselves too big of a hole early.”
Glasgow said he’s worked throughout the season to help the team realize its potential. The process can be like peeling away a dark curtain to see light shining through, he said. For now, the cracks of light are getting larger.
“Sometimes we’re getting there, sometimes we relapse,” he said. “We didn’t offensively rebound at the beginning of the game, where at the end of the game, it’s what saved us. It is getting better.”
Key to that rebound resurgence were upperclassmen Trinity Williamson and Cara Larimore, he said. Larimore has been sick, he said, while Williamson played through an agitated ankle.
“They both put it on the line for us,” he said.
Williamson nearly helped lead the Liberators to an upset of Camdenton before exiting the Tuesday, Jan, 21, game with ankle pain, Glasgow contended.
“We played really well,” he said. “If Trinity didn’t come out of that game, who knows what would have happened. We were down 2 points halfway through the third, and that was a team that beat us by 21 just 12 days earlier. That’s the team that we can be.”
Camdenton won the second matchup 73-60.
Key to Williamson’s success Thursday were freshmen Dailynn Vanderen and Cora Roweton, who freed the junior to prowl the perimeter for big plays, Glasgow said.
“She didn’t have to bang around the post players with a hurt ankle,” he said. “They took the pressure off on the defensive end. We were able to use both players really effectively, They’re both freshmen, which is really big.”
Roweton also hit a pair of shots in overtime.
Glasgow said Berry came to him at halftime, just before heading out for a 16-point second half, concerned that she hadn’t been able to finish shots in the first two quarters.
“She said, ‘I can get to the basket, I just can’t finish it,’” he recalled. “I said, ‘If you get to the basket, you’ve got to take that shot.’ She did.”
The Lady Liberators kept the momentum rolling Saturday, Jan. 25, winning a 63-59 contest against Tipton at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic at Southwest Baptist University. Berry went 4-4 from the free-throw line in the game’s final minute. She scored 37 points in the win.
The Lady Liberators next face 13-1 Jefferson City on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Camdenton Lady Laker Varsity Shootout. A time for the contest hasn’t been set, according to the Missouri State High School Sports Association website.
Liberators measure up
Bolivar High School boys basketball took down Center 59-46, topping the taller team in a fast and furious contest at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic at Southwest Baptist University.
Liberator coach Robby Hoegh said Bolivar never let Center get away with an uncontested play after an offensive rebound.
“I felt like our effort on the next play stopped them from capitalizing on those offensive rebounds,” he said. “That was critical. It was like, ‘OK, we did wrong here in letting them get the rebound, but it doesn’t affect our next play.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.