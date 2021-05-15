Every step of the way

The Morrisville community is uniting behind one of its own this month as Marion C. Early High School sophomore Jacob Bumgarner is recovering in Kansas City from multiple recent surgeries to remove a tumor in his brain.
MCE R-5 athletics director David Francka told the BH-FP that Bumgarner, who also goes by Fred, is a happy, active student who has been a key member of the school’s cross country, baseball and junior varsity basketball teams.
“Jacob’s a genuine, fun-loving kid that loves to have a good time,” Francka said. “Everyone likes him. There's nobody that doesn't like Jacob. He cares about everybody, and he’s just an awesome young man.”
Francka said over the last few weeks, the sophomore had been complaining of frequent headaches and even left school recently to go to a doctor’s appointment, where his family was advised to schedule a CAT scan.
Then, on Saturday, May 8, he said Bumgarner told his family he was feeling sick and beginning to lose his vision.
Hospital tests found a tumor in the pineal gland in the teen’s brain, Francka said.
Bumgarner was transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where he underwent several surgeries to remove the tumor, Francka said.
“The tumor kept hemorrhaging, and that's why it's been a complicated process,” Francka said.
While Bumgarner’s outlook is positive, Franka said the teen still has a long road to recovery.
Earlier this week, the left side of his body was slow to respond to stimulus, he said.
“The prayer is that he will start responding from the left side of his body,” Francka said. “Anytime you’re in surgery for 16 hours, that’s hard on the brain, to be worked on for that amount of time.”
In the meantime, Francka said numerous fundraisers have been organized to help the Bumgarner family.
A community dinner and pickleball tournament was held Thursday evening, May 13.
The Morrisville FFA is holding a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, May 15, at the school cafeteria.
The breakfast is donation only, Francka said.
Several local businesses have also set up donation buckets for the Bumgarner family.
Buckets are posted at Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville and The Pitchfork Restaurant south of Bolivar on Mo. 13.
Additionally, Francka said organizers are planning a coed softball tournament tentatively set for Sunday, May 30.
“We’re just trying to raise funds to help his mom and dad during this time,” he said. “Jacob is going to be in Kansas City until mid-summer if everything goes well. Financially, we want to set them up, so they won't have to stress about missing work and getting bills paid. The community has been unbelievable with their help.”
Find more information on Bumgarner’s condition and about how to help in the Fighting for FRED group on Facebook.
Francka said Bumgarner has a long road ahead of him, but that the Morrisville community will be there with him every step of the way.
“His mom told us yesterday evening that the doctors have said Jacob is making progress, but he’s in a marathon and right now he’s just completed the first few miles,” he said.
