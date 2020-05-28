I thoroughly believe all creatures have a purpose.
My tiny pygmy snakes seem to have reduced my ant population.
The hornets reduced the fly problem and built a magnificent brood nest high up on the eave of my house.
How I found out they use flies? I went to the garage to get my lawn mower to mow the yard. It was a chilly morning. The sun had warmed the metal doors, and the flies were plenty. My hand was on the door to slide the door open when a hornet swooped down 3 inches from my hand, wrapped its legs around a fly and took it away.
“Oh, now I learned something from a hornet.”
I watched the nest grow larger and larger. I had a lot of cattle that year and a lot of flies.
If you want a nest, look where there are flies. Wait until fall on a cold day if you wish to harvest a nest.
The birds coming back in the fall will tear the nest to pieces to eat the unhatched larva. Get it before they do.
Back to snakes. Black snakes will eat mice but like chicken eggs better. They probably get a mouse that comes to the hen house to eat the grain that the chickens left, too anxious to get out to find their preference, a juicy bug or worm.
The black snake is very crafty.
Why should he go out to hunt a bird nest away up in a tree when he could just stay in the hen house and find a cozy place?
How about the 2x4 the nest box is nailed against? Now, when a hen comes on the run singing, the snake stays low. As soon as the hen drops the egg and leaves the nest, ol’ blackie raises his head and over the back of the nest box, gathers the egg and is hidden again in secret while the hen is cackling away.
I run to the henhouse in need of an egg for a cake to bake.
“No? No egg? A lying chicken. Should just have her for Sunday dinner.”
“But don’t,” she sings.
In the fall, I took a bar and pulled the hen nest off the wall to find a long row of bones on the 2x4, plus a golf ball.
Everything has a purpose.
Bernice Hosier is 88 years old. She is a resident of Halfway.
