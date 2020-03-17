The physicians and staff of Citizens Memorial Hospital Birth Place invite expectant mothers, fathers, family and friends to the CMH Baby Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, in the CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
Baby fair participants will have the opportunity to connect with physicians and nursing staff from the CMH Birth Place, register for door prizes, tour The Birth Place, enjoy refreshments, talk with area vendors and organizations and have their car seats checked.
Vendor booths include Tupperware; Stephens Pharmacy at CMH; Ozarks Community Health Center; Missouri Care; Bolivar Parents as Teachers; Humansville Family Medical Center; AVON Products; CMH Outpatient Pediatric Therapy; Young Living Essential Oils; Homestate Health; CMH Home Medical Equipment; United HealthCare Community Plan of Missouri; Mary Kay; Polk County Health Center; Diaper Bank of the Ozarks; Dallas County Family Medical Center; Burrell Behavioral Health; Scentsy; Stockton Family Medical Center; Pomme River Productions; Alpha House Pregnancy Resource Center; Safe Kids Springfield; CMH OB/GYN and Pediatric Clinic; Infant Loss Resources Inc.; Chalk Couture and CMH Trauma Program.
For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com or call 328-6010.
