With the area continuing to make national headlines for its COVID-19 surge and low vaccination rates, local health leaders remain focused on the numbers.
The Polk County Health Center reported 53 new cases Tuesday, July 6, bringing the county’s total active cases to 127. Currently, 368 Polk County residents are quarantined. The virus has claimed the lives of at least 42 Polk Countians.
On Tuesday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 11 COVID-19 inpatients.
In the lead up to the Fourth of July, both Mercy Hospital and CoxHealth in Springfield told local and national news outlets they had reached full capacity, with the latter diverting some COVID-19 patients to Kansas City and St. Louis area hospitals.
In a social media post, Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy in Springfield, said the hospital ran out of ventilators over the weekend and was relying on shipments of ventilators from other Mercy locations in St. Louis and northwest Arkansas.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 26.5% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Statewide, 39.3% of Missourians are fully vaccinated.
Those rates are in contrast to the 47.4% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Sunday, July 4.
‘Small victories’
On Friday, July 2, the health center said via social media it was ready to celebrate “small victories,” as the county’s vaccination rate neared 30%.
“We can do this together, Polk County,” the center wrote.
The center emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, noting 97.5% of the county’s current cases are in unvaccinated individuals.
“Those who have been vaccinated are seeing mild outcomes,” the center wrote. “Unvaccinated individuals are seeing mild to severe cases, some requiring hospitalization.”
Earlier in the week, the health center said its staff is available for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We are willing to come to events, meetings, businesses, etc. to make it easy for those who are thinking about getting the vaccine to receive one,” the center said via social media.
For more information, call the center at 326-7250.
