All A
● 12th grade — McKenzie Clark, Kaylee Foster, Olivia Franse, Maddie Kuhn, Emily McDougal, Alexis Simpson, Alyssa Tennyson.
● 10th grade — Marissa Shockley.
● Ninth grade — Rylee Griggs, Meghan Hoxsie, Ryan Hoxsie, Ruth Khadyrke.
● Eighth grade — Keelie Henderson, Alissa Sanders-Peterson.
● Seventh grade — Kegan Anderson, Anastasia Jones.
● Sixth grade — Chloe Bruce, Brayden Burke, Mekenzie Evans, Mason Harman, Caleb Henderson.
● Fifth grade — Riley Bruce, Paige Fitch, Alexander Frye, Dallas Hardt, Abigail Nelson.
● Fourth grade — Alexia Cantrell, Katelyn Higginbotham.
● Third grade — Brynna Butts, Elliott Kolste.
A/B Average
● 12th grade — Travis Buckner, Colby Durst, Jaylin Francka, Abby Grove, Sumona Khadyrke, Samuel Lee, Codey Shuler, Landon Wright.
● 11th grade — Abby Clark, Dalton Fox, Sydney Franse, Matthew Hosmann, Seth Lee, Fayeth Millard, Alvin Schull, Brian Schwartz, Dustin Steling, Brayden Thomas, Jenna Viles, Chyler Welch.
● 10th grade — Joe Brown, Amanda Scarbrough, Gage Smith, Gavin Tennyson.
● Ninth grade — Kalee Dooley, Jaden Owensby, Riley Tennyson, Blake Williams.
● Eighth grade — Alexis Birkmire, Kaittlynn Dooley, Anna Grove, Haleigh Harris, Andrew Hartshorn, Dakota Roy, Blake Thomas.
● Seventh grade — Jasmine Farrow, Chloe Foster, Alexis Francka, Ryder Franse, Julianna Hood, Seth Hosmann, Wendy Jones, Aron Khadyrke, Stormie O’Connell, Marilynn Rice, Aiden Schwartz, Jackson Stewart, Nevaeh Walters.
● Sixth grade — Keelan Brown, Cody Henderson, Izabella Higginbotham, Sydney Vincent.
● Fifth grade — Joseph Caudle, Brett DeLozier, William Frye, Madison Harris, Alidia Mettler, Jillian Moore, Emily West.
● Fourth grade — Tori Campbell, Crista Colvard, Haley Duty.
● Third grade — Michael Case, Alexandria Foster, Anthony Hartshorn, Lillian Long, James Mauzey, Ava Peterson, Alica Santillam.
B Average
● 12th grade — Jordon Day.
● 11th grade — Adam Bass, Spencer Chance, Selena Christakos, Anna Khadyrke, Lane Neil, Kolin Thomas, Everett Tyler, Breezy Wilson.
● 10th grade — James Cantrell, Gabriel Foster.
● Ninth grade — Savannah Gannaway, Dale Hix, Jarrett Viles, Koda Wicklund.
● Eighth grade — Cody Andula, Caleb Christian, Ashlynne Kirksey, Kalie Nix, Brett Scarbrough, Cheyene West.
● Seventh grade — Jordon Burke, Dillion Clark, Jadeyn McClanahan.
