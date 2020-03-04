Fair Play grad killed in wreck

A Fair Play High School graduate was killed in an early morning wreck on Mo. 13 about 6 miles north of Springfield on Sunday, March 1.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Casey Dennis, 21, of Fair Play was northbound on the highway at about 2 a.m. when his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup ran off the roadway and overturned.
Dennis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the report stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office.
The totaled vehicle was towed by Henry’s Towing.
Trooper L.W. Lashmet investigated the wreck. He was assisted by trooper J.R. Rorie.
According to the report, this is MSHP Troop D’s 18th fatal wreck investigation in 2020.
A memorial cruise for Dennis will start at Bolivar’s Walmart at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
