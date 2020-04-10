Fair Play man injured in wreck

A Fair Play man was injured when his vehicle ran off the roadway on Mo. 32 west of Bolivar on Saturday morning, April 4.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Terry Griffin, 69, was westbound on the highway, east of South 76th Road, when his 2013 GMC Terrain traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Griffin, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, according to the report. He was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
His vehicle, which received moderate damage, was towed by Wakefield Towing.
Trooper S.P. Richardson investigated the wreck.
